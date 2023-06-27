LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 64 East is scheduled to reopen Saturday morning at 6 a.m.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) released a video of the work on Tuesday. Crews have been paving, replacing guardrails and doing finishing work on the Cochran Hill Tunnels.
I-64 East is currently closed from the I-71 split downtown to the Watterson Expressway. Drivers are being detoured on I-71 to the Watterson Expressway before reconnecting to I-64 East.
KYTC said it has been more than 20 years since the last rehabilitation project that was was finished in 2001.
