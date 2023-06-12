LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 6-mile westbound closure of Interstate 64 in Jefferson County will reopen Monday, four full days before it was planned to reopen.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews closed the stretch from the Watterson Expressway to Story Avenue near the Cochran Tunnels June 2 as they worked to resurface the road and do work through the Cochran Tunnel, such as replacing guardrails and repaving. The agency said the work "will extend the life of the interstate and improve driver comfort on the roadway."
But crews finished the work earlier than expected, meaning the 14-day closure will only last 10 days.
The next phase will include the corresponding closure of the eastbound lanes. That will begin Friday night.
