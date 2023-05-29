LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 28-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections was found dead Sunday night.
In a news release Monday morning, jail leadership said corrections officers were alerted to an inmate "in distress" around 7:30 p.m. Officers found the man "who had apparently attempted suicide by hanging." A Louisville Metro EMS crew arrived and was unable to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m.
"This loss of life is something that we never want to see happen," Jerry Collins, the jail's director, said in a news release Monday. "We're going to keep working every day to bring awareness to the mental health needs of the incarcerated population."
Collins launched an internal investigation by the jail's Professional Standards Unit, and the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.
"I'm proud of the way the officers and medical staff responded and how hard they worked to keep this person alive," Collins said in a news release.
The man's identity wasn't released Monday as the Jefferson County Coroner's Office attempts to notify his next of kin.
Related Stories:
- Louisville jail program aims to transform inmates' lives, prepare them for real world
- Former FBI agent's extensive audit of Louisville's jail leaves expensive path forward
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.