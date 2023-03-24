LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirteen deaths in a 14-month span inside Louisville's jail sparked two different reviews of the facility.
A report ordered by former Mayor Greg Fischer is about 20 pages long, while Metro Council's ordered review by retired FBI agent David Beyer will be about 300 pages long. Both call the building either obsolete or woefully inadequate, a problematic culture inherited by the current director and one that still needs adjusting.
Beyer released the final report on the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections from his investigation Wednesday afternoon, which revealed several issues inside jail in downtown Louisville, and gave his recommendations to councilmembers.
He noted that, since last April, the jail has used Narcan on 69 people. It's a number he said "highlights an issue that we still have that we need to get control of contraband in this facility," which he said is sometimes made worse by the facility itself.
By comparison, Beyer said Lexington's jail, which has between 1,100 and 1,400 inmates, has only seen three overdoses in 23 years. Oldham County's jail, with roughly 400 inmates, has had no suicides or overdoses in 20 years. He said what those jails have in common is that they are what he calls "direct supervision facilities."
Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins, who took over about a year ago, has upgraded technology added cameras, body scanners, and K-9 units. But there's one thing Beyer says has to be looked a: the jail itself.
Beyer said the state of the current jail facilities in Louisville likely contributed to some deaths. He considers the jail's design to be antiquated, run down and inadequate.
"As a human being, I don't care if you're arrested for a crime," Beyer told Metro Council on Wednesday. "You deserve to see some sunlight."
At minimum, he said the building needs to be gutted. But any of those big changes means a lot of money. Metro Council members indicated this could be something to look ahead to for the next few budget cycles.
Of the jail's population, Beyer said 20% have mental health issues and said quality of life was better for people housed in the old psychiatric hospital.
"I would rather be staying at Central State Hospital than Louisville Metro Corrections," he said.
Beyer interviewed more than 60 people during his review, many of whom acknowledged sexual harassment is a problem. Collins did institute training on this matter, but Beyer said it currently is just a 30-minute session, no role-playing and no tests.
"Here's the big question I asked everyone: What's your main takeaway from that training?" Beyer told Metro Council. "And you know? I got a blank stare from many people."
Beyer also made five visits to all jail facilities to "assess conditions and procedures," and three visits to the training academy to assess the facility, observe training, and review records and curriculum. He conducted an "extensive review" of nearly 70 pages of records regarding nine of the 13 deaths in the jail.
Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini said that problem could pose another obstacle for hiring new employees.
"The recruiting issue is not just gonna be about money," Piagentini said. "It's gonna be about culture."
Collins has worked hard to change that culture, Beyer said. But there's still work ahead.
