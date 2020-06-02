LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot Tuesday night.
The shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sonne Avenue, which is off of Dixie Highway in Shively, Col. Josh Myers confirmed to WDRB News.
Myers said the victim, a man in his 20s, was standing on a porch with several other people when a car drove up and shots were fired. The victim was shot once in the chest and once in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
It is unclear whether or not the vehicle stopped before the shots were fired, Myers said.
Police are looking for suspects and the vehicle that was involved in the shooting. The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.
