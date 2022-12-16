LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation.
Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday.
Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground.
Staff can be seen trying to break up the fight as it continued throughout the commons area.
Interim NAFCS Superintendent Bill Briscoe said there is an internal investigation underway and that charges were filed, but wouldn't say against who.
New Albany Police have not responded to requests for comment.
