LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Try recipes from around the world without leaving Louisville. Students at a Jefferson County high school are the authors of a new cookbook that shares more than food.
Faculty and staff at Iroquois High School will likely recognize many of the faces in this cookbook. Seventeen students from all over shared their favorite recipe they've enjoyed from thousands of miles away.
"This recipe is called 'Arroz con Leche,'" student Josue Salas said. "My grandma made it when I was little, and I loved it."
"It's pasta but in English, 'Backlava,'" said Najwah Arbab, who still calls Sudan her home country.
The cookbook, "Envision Equity Special Edition: Student Stories & Recipes From Around the World," offers stories about the students' background.
"Initially, we just wanted to taste some great food from different parts of the world," said Giselle Danger, a specialist for access and opportunity with Jefferson County Public Schools' Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department. "But it turned into an amazing conversation about diversity."
Arbab and Salas, both seniors, are among the students featured.
"We only get 100 pesos. That's not a lot," Salas said. "We have to work a lot, and we have to feed our family, and it's very hard.
"I just want to make my family proud."
Danger, who helped make the cookbook possible, said more than 129 languages are spoken every day at JCPS. This edition of the monthly newsletter by the Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department showcases English as a Second Language students.
"I'm a firm believer that, if you can share bread with me, we can have a conversation and we can become friends," Danger said. "... Some of our students who are immigrant refugees are students that are going to change the world, not only for our community but their own community ... try the recipe, read the stories."
This is the second year for the cookbook, but it's so much more than a cookbook.
"It was really amazing," Salas said. "How to show people how to make this food, and they can make it at home and see how good it is."
"I wanted them to know my culture, I think," Arbab added.
The cookbook is available online for no charge. Click here for a copy.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.