LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools assistant principal was suspended after not calling police after he found a gun in a student's backpack in August, according to documents obtained by WDRB News.
An internal Jefferson County Public Schools document says on Aug. 11, the student's backpack was checked because he smelled like marijuana. The student admitted he stole the 9-millimeter Ruger from his father.
The report says Assistant Principal Matt Kingsley called the student's father, who came to the school. The final line in the report says, "Student left with father and father was given back his gun by Kingsley."
Louisville Metro Police were never called to the school.
According to internal documents obtained through an open records request, Kingsley never told anyone about the gun until the father left the school with the weapon.
As a result, he was suspended for five days.
"You failed to notify law enforcement, JCPS security or your principal until the incident was over and you had released both the student and the weapon to the student's parent, the letter signed by Superintendent Marty Pollio said.
"Board policy and Kentucky law prohibit the possession of deadly weapons on school property and require principal to immediately report a student in possession of a firearm to law enforcement."
In 2017, Kingsley was reassigned from principal to assistant principal after he didn't receive permission from an assistant superintendent to suspend students beyond ten cumulative days, according to his file.
That cut Kingsley's salary by more than $36,000.
LMPD says a student bringing a gun on school property could result in felony charges.
