LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Americans are eligible for more money now that their 2020 tax returns have been processed.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said Wednesday it's began disbursing nearly 1 million payments.
In the ninth round of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan, 960,000 people received payments that totaled to $1.8 billion. More than half of the payments went to eligible individuals that the IRS did not have information to issue an Economic Impact Payment but who recently filed a tax return, according to the IRS.
People that previously received payments based on their 2019 tax returns could be eligible for more money after their 2020 tax returns were processed.
Parents who added a child or dependent are also eligible for additional relief.
The individual tax filing and payment deadline was extended to May 17.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.