LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're one of the millions of Americans still waiting for the coronavirus payment, time is running out to give the Internal Revenue Service your direct deposit information.
The IRS says eligible taxpayers who haven't received their check have until noon on Wednesday to use the "Get My Payment" portal to submit direct deposit information. If the IRS does not get the information by then, taxpayers will have to wait until June or later to get the payment through the mail.
You can track your payment through the IRS "Get My Payment" tool.
