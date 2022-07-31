LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County man was found dead in a Washington County pond on Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.
Police responded responded to the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County after a resident said there was a body in a pond.
According to ISP, police found Jesse J. Acton, 32, at the edge of a pond on private property. ISP divers searched the pond for any items possibly related to the case.
Police said it's currently a death investigation as they gather possible evidence and conduct interviews. An autopsy was performed Sunday, but a cause of death hasn't been determined yet.
