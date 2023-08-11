NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after she was struck by a car near Green Valley Road in New Albany early Friday.
It happened just before 6 a.m. at West Street and Albany Street, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. That's where WDRB crews saw police and first responders conducting an investigation.
Investigators said the victim, Jennifer Yatalese, 42, of New Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene, after she was hit by a Hyundai passenger car.
The driver of the Hyundai underwent drug and alcohol tests, and the case will be forwarded to the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office for review. Investigators said "drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.