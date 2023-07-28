LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-year veteran Indiana State Police trooper was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) at his Floyd County, Indiana, home on Thursday.
According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, Senior Trooper Zachary Smith was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, a class C misdemeanor. Smith was booked into Floyd County Jail, and is out after posting a $200 bond.
It all began Thursday afternoon when ISP Troopers went to Smith's house to deliver administrative documents. Upon arrival, Troopers observed Smith pulling into his driveway in his personal vehicle. Officers noticed signs of impairment from Smith.
Currently, Smith is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the OWI charge and an internal ISP investigation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.