LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University's fraternity and sorority row will now be a lot quieter.
Greek life parties and events are on hold. Several students who are members of the Greek community said the council that oversees Greek life decided to cancel all parties and joint activities indefinitely.
Students believe the move is in response to numerous sexual assaults that have been reported at the Greek houses. IU's crime logs say there's been at least six attacks connected to Greek life since the beginning of September.
Students say they support the decision to cancel events. This isn't the first time a step like this has been taken. Back in 2017, IU and several other universities put Greek life on hold because of hazing and sexual assault issues.
