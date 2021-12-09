LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- IU Health is asking for help from the Indiana National Guard because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a report by FOX59.
IU Health said most of its hospitals, except Riley Children's Health, need assistance.
The National Guard will assign teams of six. This will include two clinical and four non-clinical service members.
The non-clinical members will help with administrative and logistical support to hospital staff. Clinical members will help with patient care.
"It's tough," IU Health Chief Clinical Officer Chris Weaver said. "People are tired. It's really hard work taking care of a whole lot of people right now. It's a big emotional strain to take care of people who are really sick, many of whom are dying."
The National Guard said the team members will help for at least one week, which could be extended if the hospitals request additional staffing through the Department of Health.
