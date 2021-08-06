LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Terre Haute, Indiana, law firm filed an emergency application for writ of injunction with the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of Indiana University students who challenged the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Represented by Bopp Law Firm, eight students from IU sued the school with a lawsuit that alleges the university violated both students' constitutional rights, along with Indiana's Vaccine Passport Law.
According to a news release, the Bopp Law Firm asked the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent IU from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination mandate while their appeal is pending.
"Continuing our fight against this unconstitutional mandate is necessary to guarantee that IU students receive the fair due process they're owned by a public university," James Bopp, Jr., said in a news release.
Bopp is the lead counsel in the lawsuit.
The district court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals denied the lawsuit's request for an injunction.
