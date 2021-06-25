LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight students from Indiana University are suing after the college required students to get vaccinated.
According to the Bopp Law Firm, PC, the lawsuit alleges the university violated both the students constitutional rights along with Indiana's Vaccine Passport Law.
"They're being stripped of their constitutional rights to make medical treatment decisions for themselves," said James Bopp Jr., the lead counsel in the lawsuit.
Some businesses are requiring vaccines for employees going back to the office. In December, the equal opportunity employment commission determined it's legal in most cases.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won't block IU's plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees. An IU spokesperson said the university is confident it will win.
Health experts said people who don't get vaccinated are putting themselves and others at risk, and it could also mean losing a job or getting banned from school.
