LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's another sign of things return to a new normal after the coronavirus pandemic.
Indiana University Southeast hosted an in-person graduation ceremony on Monday — but it looked very different.
Only graduates were allowed to attend the ceremony. Family members, friends and other loved ones were able to watch the ceremony online.
It was held outside at the on-campus amphitheater. Members of the class of 2020, who missed their graduation because of pandemic restrictions, were also invited to participate in the ceremony.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.