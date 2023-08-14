LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow's latest move will keep some people on their toes.
The Louisville rapper just donated $50,000 to the Louisville Ballet through his foundation, the Jack Harlow Foundation.
Harlow recently heard about the tough financial times facing the Ballet, calling it "an impressive pillar in our local arts community."
He said he hopes the donation will help the ballet continue its 72-year history and remain a part of the city.
"I desperately want them to remain a staple in Louisville's creative ecosystem for the rest of my life and beyond," he said in an Instagram post. "I strongly encourage anyone of means in our community to make a contribution to aid the ballet."
Donations can be made online by clicking here. Checks can also be mailed to the Louisville Ballet, ATTN: Development at 315 East Main Street in Louisville, Ky., 40202
