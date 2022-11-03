LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting six new Hometown Heroes.
The Greater Louisville Pride Foundation announced the class of 2023 that will be honored with banners across the city.
The six were chosen from 29 nominations:
- John Asher, former vice president of racing communications at Churchill Downs
- Jazz musician Lionel Hampton
- Rapper and Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow
- Humana co-founder David Jones Sr.
- PGA Pro Justin Thomas
- Former Card and NBA player Wes Unseld
The banner program was re-launched in June after a 5-year hiatus.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.