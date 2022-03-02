LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Jack in the Box will open its first Louisville location on Bardstown Road just south Interstate 264.
In online records filed with the city, there will be a double drive-through and an indoor dining option. The site at 3232 Bardstown Road most recently featured a Steak 'n Shake, though it's been closed for several years.
Back in October, Jack in the Box announced it’s opening 111 new restaurants across the country over several years.
"Our franchises want to grow with Jack in the Box and there's sizable demand for our brand in a variety of markets around the country," Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box, said in a statement. "Current and prospective operators know the business opportunity available to them and they are motivated to grow their portfolios with Jack.
There’s still no word on when the restaurant will open in Louisville.
"We're really excited about the progress we've made in the development space, but this is just the beginning," Harris said. "As we head into the new fiscal year, we look forward to growing further with our current franchisees, as well as adding new operators to the Jack in the Box family."
