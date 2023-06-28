LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A manufacturing plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday morning after a reported ammonia leak.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, firefighters from Louisville Fire & Rescue were called to the JBS plant at 1200 Story Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The plant was evacuated as a precaution. There are no reports of any injuries.
Lt. Col. Jason Golladay of Louisville Fire & Rescue said the leak had been stopped, and firefighters were working to ventilate the building to ensure that the air was safe. That process could take several hours, Golladay said.
Water and food was being provided to workers who were waiting outside. EMS remained on the scene to provide assistance if needed.
As of 11:15 a.m., a WDRB photojournalist at the scene said he saw some workers begin to go back inside the building.
This story will be updated.
