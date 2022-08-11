LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS board member said he wants to change the district's COVID-19 masking policy.
Member James Craig (District 3), said he will bring up the masking policy at next week's board meeting.
Craig said he will make a motion for the board to consider masking be encouraged, rather than required, when CDC data shows the county's COVID-19 community transmission as high.
To put it mildly, this is frustrating. A quick 🧵Less than 2% of school districts across the country are following CDC masking guidance. No school district between San Diego and Phildaelphia is doing so, leaving JCPS alone on an island in the midwest and southeast. https://t.co/j409Z3l7hy— James Craig (@JamesDeVille) August 11, 2022
"We're the only school district in the southeast, we're the only school district in the Midwest, that is requiring masking. We're the only school district in the state of Kentucky that is requiring universal masking and we're hearing loudly, we're hearing clearly from folks inside of the city of Louisville that the mandate is not popular," Craig said.
JCPS's current COVID-19 mask policy requires masks to be worn when CDC data displays Jefferson County in the "red" category. Masks are optional when the county is in the "yellow" or "green."
Jefferson County's community transmission rate moved to the "red" category two weeks before the first day of school.
"We have obligations above and beyond public sentiment sometimes. But I'm not convinced that we're going to stop the spread of COVID within the city of Louisville, if nobody else in the city of Louisville is doing what we are requiring," Craig said.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has said previously the district's recommendation is based off CDC guidance.
The CDC updated its guidance Thursday, dropping quarantine and screening recommendations. There was no change to its masking guidance, which recommends masks when community transmission is high.
"What frustrates me is that we are alone on an island in the United States and implementing the CDC guidance. What does the CDC have to say to Chicago, to Atlanta to Detroit, other communities that have opted not to follow this guidance, we are alone between the city of San Diego and the city of Philadelphia on a map," Craig said. "We need a better way to approach this new stage of the pandemic."
WDRB reached out to other board members asking if they support changing the mask policy.
Board member Sarah McIntosh said she is in favor of leaving the decision to families.
"The vaccine is available for all ages and our thinking needs to reflect the new information and context," McIntosh told WDRB in an email. "Student outcomes have to be a priority and what we are seeing from data and hearing from teachers is that the masks are inhibitive of instruction and learning."
WDRB has not heard back from the remaining board members at this time.
This story may be updated.
