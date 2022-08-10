LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – More than 95,000 Jefferson County Public Schools students will enter classrooms Wednesday for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
This year marks the fourth school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as students and staff must wear masks for at least the first few days because local coronavirus caseloads and hospitalization put Jefferson County in the “red” under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
Beyond familiar COVID-19 protocols returning until local COVID-19 data improves, Kentucky’s largest school district joins other across the U.S. and the state in working to fill numerous classroom and bus driver vacancies.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has said he expects every classroom in the district will have a certified teacher leading instruction. As of Friday, he said fewer than 100 certified teaching vacancies remained at JCPS.
The district is also working to cover bus routes, and officials have told families to expect “significant delays” in bus service during the opening days of the 2022-23 school year. JCPS has about 70 uncovered bus routes to start the school year as dozens of prospective bus drivers move through the hiring process.
“Unfortunately, the process to hire a new driver is a little lengthy,” Marcus Dobbs, the district’s executive administrator of transportation, said Tuesday. “It takes a little while from the time a driver actually puts in their application with all the steps and everything they must go through. It takes about a month and a half to get a driver trained.”
The district launched an online dashboard detailing expected bus route delays, with some anticipated to last at least an hour. The dashboard will be updated weekly on Saturday afternoons.
Important links and info:
JCPS Back to School section.
JCPS bus call center: 502-485-RIDE (7433).
Follow WDRB News for updates on the first day of school for JCPS.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- JCPS bus driver shortage is a 'problem' with the start of school 1 week away
- JCPS bus drivers prepare for thousands of students, smooth rides when school begins
- More than 100 apply for JCPS bus driver openings at 'hiring blitz' Monday
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.