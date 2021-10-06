LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education will try again to have a meeting Thursday afternoon after abruptly adjourning Tuesday's meeting.
JCPS sent out a notice Wednesday of a special meeting at 2:15 p.m. at the VanHoose Education Center. But unlike the unruly meeting Tuesday night, there will be no public comments. The agenda says they will talk about district response to COVID-19.
The JCPS board adjourned early Tuesday after security cleared the Central High School auditorium following numerous outbursts during public comment. Both supporters and opponents of bringing school resource officers back into the district disrupted the meeting, though there were no plans for the board to even discuss SROs.
Louisville Metro Police pulled 17 of its officers from schools because of budget constraints, and contracts with other law enforcement agencies for 11 officers were not approved by the board before the start of that school year.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields has called for JCPS to bring school resource officers back into schools following the drive-by shooting death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith, who was killed Sept. 22 while waiting for a school bus in the Russell neighborhood. Two other students were injured in the shooting.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio, who has said plans to create an internal school security force stalled at the onset of the pandemic, later said he was “very disappointed” that Smith’s death has been used as a catalyst to call for school resource officers at Kentucky’s largest school district.
