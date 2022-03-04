LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at a Jefferson County Public School will get to enjoy a new playground for years to come.
The school district dedicated a new playground at Johnsontown Road Elementary on Friday. It was a $60,000 project that expanded a smaller playground.
"The kids were fundraising every year for this," said Stephen Howard, principal of Johnsontown Road Elementary. "They would raise anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 a year. So we were kind of at a $30,000 mark. We wanted a $60,000 playground and community partners funded the other portion of it."
🎉 PLAYGROUND OPENING | @JohnsontownRoad students were thrilled to show off their new play space and spent the afternoon swinging, sliding, and climbing their way into the weekend! ✅Check it out! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fQcmPkpESv— JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 4, 2022
Along with private donations, community partners like Louisville Metro Councilmember Cindi Fowler (D-4) and Rajon Rondo Assisting Youth Foundation. Many children at the elementary school in southwest Louisville enjoyed the new playground for the first time on Friday during recess.
Johnsontown Road also held a vaccination clinic Friday.
