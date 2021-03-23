LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is continuing its commitment to racial equity after the pandemic widened existing gaps across the community.
The district updated the school board on its racial equity policy on Tuesday night.
During the pandemic, the district held a Virtual Equity Institute, Black Experience Teacher Institute, implicit bias training, and hired anti-racist curriculum specialists, among other actions aimed at improving racial equity in the district.
Although the pandemic has improved students' access to technology with Chromebooks, COVID-19 has created and exacerbated other inequities. That's why JCPS plans to keep some of the supports it created during the pandemic, including learning hubs.
"We need to make sure students, regardless of where they live, have access to tutoring, food, and technology," said Dr. John Marshall, JCPS Chief Equity Officer. "Our learning hubs and our community support have been a great addition to this (racial equity) work."
Superintendent Marty Pollio has made a commitment to keep learning hubs active beyond the pandemic.
The district is also planning to make changes to curriculum to center more Black voices, history and experiences.
