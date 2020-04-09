LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a district spokeswoman.
The employee, who works at Valley High School, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, according to a letter shared with Valley High School employees. JCPS said it learned of the case Thursday, April 9, from Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
The employee, who does not work in the nutrition services department, has had limited contact with staff, according to a news release. The employee's last known contact with staff was on March 25.
This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 within the JCPS district.
