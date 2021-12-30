LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is experiencing an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests as the district encourages people to get tested before returning for classes in the new year.
Atherton High School's drive-thru test site was scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. through noon Thursday, and there was a steady stream of vehicles lined up as soon as it opened. Parents and students are hoping to find out if they've been infected with COVID before returning to school and exposing others.
More than 15,800 tests have been administered since JCPS began offering them at several schools. Officials say there has been an increase in positive cases over the past 10 days. On Dec. 20, there were 350 positive cases, with more than than 1,100 positive cases recorded between Dec. 27-28. An additional 656 cases were reported on Dec. 30.
Ballard High School had the most people lining up, with 521 tests delivered on Wednesday.
One mother we spoke with at Atherton told us she and her first grade daughter came to get tested after learning a family member tested positive earlier this week.
"Please go get tested," said Kathe Vagasky. "I know some folks who lost a family member yesterday who was very young. It's very serious, it's very real. Get tested, get vaccinated, get boosters, all those good things."
When it comes to vaccinations, school officials say it's still unclear how many students have gotten their shots.
Eighty-seven percent of JCPS staff have been vaccinated according to information presented at the most recent board meeting.
Testing was set to continue at JCPS locations until noon. The tests are free for students, staff and their families.
JCPS classes resume Jan. 4.
