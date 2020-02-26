LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools are keeping an eye out for the possible spread of the coronavirus into the United States.
In a statement, the district said they are "in constant contact with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness," as the CDC warns the public to prepare for a global pandemic.
There are no cases of the coronavirus (COVID-10) in Kentucky or Indiana. JCPS cites the CDC's advisory "for the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low."
The district said it is following guidelines set by national and local public health officials.
"They are advising school districts to keep any child or adult out of school who has been to China in the past two weeks and exhibits fever and respiratory symptoms," the district's statement concluded.
Louisville's airport and UPS are also keeping an eye on the outbreak. UPS is following guidelines from the World Health Organization for it's 500,000.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said it has had to reroute some customers, but has had no cancellations so far.
