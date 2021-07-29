LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students will have more options in the lunchroom this school year.
Thursday was the last day of curbside pickup for meals before school starts. The district said it served 600,000 meals since the start of June. It's been offering the meals curbside for nearly 17 months.
Now, JCPS is looking ahead to the new school year with kids back in the classroom and in the cafeteria.
School breakfasts and lunches will be free again this year, thanks to a meal waiver extended by the USDA that will remain in effect through June 30, 2022.
On the menu for the 2021-22 school year: more food options.
"What we do ask is that parents and students to be patient facing supply chain issues due to labor and product shortages, and menus may need to change at the last minute," Julia Bauscher, with JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services.
During the school year, the district will have five sites for students learning virtually to pick up food.
