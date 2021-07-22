LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All Kentuckiana students can get free breakfast and lunch this school year, thanks to a meal waiver extended by the federal government.
Students can get free meals all year — no questions asked. But area school districts still want to know if a child would qualify in a normal year.
"We know that obviously a good number of folks will not qualify for free and reduced lunch," said John Wright, spokesperson for Hardin County Schools. "However, we are asking you to fill out a form, just so we can get accurate data."
The numbers still matter because schools get funding from the federal government — and access to grants — based on how many students qualify for free and reduced lunch.
"Please help us out," said Wright. "When you help us out, then your kids are probably gonna get a lot more opportunities because of the accurate data we can provide to those agencies."
Signs on schools announce: "Free meals, every day, for every student." COVID relief funding is footing the bill.
"It means we won't have to scrape together lunch money for kids to be able to eat," said Hardin County parent Catherine Moore. "I've got an 11-year-old and times are tough, especially after this past year."
Moore thinks free meals will help more kids do better when they're back in class.
"If a kid's not hungry, they're not distracted by that hunger, so it allows them to focus more on school," she said. "They do better academically. They actually get along because no one is cranky. It's great."
The free meals will be offered to all students, regardless of family income. Moore thinks that could also help cut down on bullying.
"You don't have to worry about this kid getting picked on because they're not getting lunch," said Moore. "You don't have to worry about this one getting more than the other one because it's equality."
The free USDA meal extension will remain in effect through June 30, 2022.
