LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Jefferson County Public Schools shared their ideas to solve community-wide issues during Justice Fest on Saturday.
The Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville hosted the event that featured 21 student groups from third to 12th grade. The students showcased their ideas and solutions to address homelessness, inclusiveness and gun violence to community leaders.
They will present their pitches "Shark Tank" style.
The student working on the Crown Act, which would ban the discrimination of natural hair or hairstyles across the state, received feedback on how to advance their project.
"Go to Frankfort to have these meetings, being able to talk to Rep. Kim Banta and just being able to talk to the biggest people with these connections and everybody with power," Keshawn Johnson, Louisville's Real Young Prodigy's member, said.
Justice Fest was held by JCPS and the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation. It started from the Justice Now program, which was created by the school district in 2020.
It offers students the opportunity to deliver presentations focused on four areas: acceptance and equal rights for all people, environmental justice, educational justice and community investment and disinvestment.
Justice Fest is a private event, but the projects will be revealed later on KDF's website, here.
