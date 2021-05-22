LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools students on Saturday shared their ideas for solving community-wide issues.
Hosted by the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF), the inaugural JusticeFest offered students the opportunity to deliver presentations focused on four areas: acceptance and equal rights for all people, environmental justice, educational justice and community investment and disinvestment.
Students ranging from grades three through 12 discussed a variety of topics such as homelessness, trash disposal problems and inclusiveness.
"Racism is in people's minds and hearts all over the world," said Phillip Baker, a student at Knight Middle School. "This needs to change. We need to create a world where everyone is treated the same no matter what they look like."
Students presented to a panel made up of teachers, business leaders, advisers and mentors. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke during the event.
JusticeFest is the first phase of KDF's Derby Equity and Community Initiative that was launched earlier in 2021. You can watch a recording of the event below or by visiting KDF's YouTube page.
