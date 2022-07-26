LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools spent money and time teaching adults. But the program is on the chopping block.
Metra Erfai moved the the U.S. in September, part of the masses who left Afghanistan after U.S. troops pulled out of the country.
Fleeing for her life, Erfai came to Louisville to start a new one, knowing no English. But she found a safe haven in JCPS' Adult Education and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs.
But the district is planning on cutting the program at the end of the year, leaving Erfai wondering how she will continue her education.
"My education (is) going to stop. How can (I) continue my education?" she asked. "If this is going to close, too many people are going without education. So this is a big, big problem in Louisville, Kentucky."
The district's plans to cut the program even caught the people who run it off guard.
"I was blindsided," said Ashley Janicki, adult education manager. "I was confused, I was disheartened, I was disappointed."
In a statement, JCPS said the time has come to focus all efforts on Pre-K-12 education.
The Kentucky Workforce Development Cabinet is working to find a new community partner to lead adult education efforts in Louisville.
Janicki questions who'd be able to take the large program on.
"Ultimately they won't have the 60 years of experience and expertise and systems we have as an organization," Janicki said. "If this goes through, no matter who is selected, there will be a pause or disruption in the learning of our students. It's not as simple as opening up January first and students come."
Janicki said the program served about 1,400 students last year, and more than 2,500 a year pre-pandemic. She says in Jefferson County 44,000 18 to 64-year-olds do not have a GED or high school diploma. That number doesn't include their ESL students.
In all, Janicki believes if the programs end it will impact the most marginalized individuals in the community.
"There is a large number of folks in need of this service," said Janicki.
"I was so sad," said Thaize Bortoleuzzi, a student in ESL. "I talked with my colleagues and they were like 'Wow, I cannot believe.'"
Bortoleuzzi and Erfai both said their language classes are critical to get a job, to go to the grocery store, speak with doctors - and it's given them a community.
"It's not just English. It's how we feel. I felt supported," said Bortoleuzzi. "They were always so kind with us and they they made me feel special. They made me feel (like) part of the U.S. I'm not just living here, but I am part of this."
"Please support us and protect us," Erfai said. "Because of having a good future for our kids, for us, for the future of Louisville Kentucky."
The JCPS Board will have to approve the proposal and will begin discussions on the future of the adult education program during a meeting next Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Janicki says some board members have reached out with questions or to take a tour of their facility to learn more about what the program achieves with the district. She added that, so far, they've gotten 133 community members to send emails to board members, advocating to keep the programs with JCPS.
Below is a full statement from JCPS sent to WDRB News:
"We want to let you know about a possible change ahead for adult education in Jefferson County. This proposed change is not a reflection on the work of our adult education employees who are dedicated to ensuring those who want to further their education have the opportunity to do so. We are proud of them.
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is partnering with the Kentucky Workforce Development Cabinet to continue our adult education grant program while they work to grow a new community partner to take the lead on this important work.
We have been working with the Kentucky Executive Director of the Office of Adult Education and the Deputy Cabinet Secretary to help with the transition to a full-time community provider of adult education services. The Jefferson County Board of Education will be asked to extend our adult education grant contract through December 31, 2022 while the Cabinet works to secure an agreement with a new service provider. This way, all three entities: JCPS, the new provider, and the state Office of Adult Education can work to support adult learners during the transition.
JCPS is one of about 20 school districts in Kentucky who currently run adult education programs. We believe the time has come for us to concentrate all of our efforts on preK-12 education while a community partner leads adult education efforts in Louisville.
In the meantime, nothing will change for our adult learners and the JCPS employees who are educating them. When a new partner is selected, we will support them as our learners transition to the new provider. Our employees will be able to stay with JCPS or apply to work with the new program.
We believe it is now time for a community partner to lead Jefferson County’s efforts."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.