LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Putting law enforcement officers at Jefferson County Public Schools has been a topic of debate in the district for months.
The Advisory Council for Racial Equity shared a proposal Monday night that would create school safety officers who would patrol about three to seven schools.
There were concerns about these employees being called officers, wearing uniforms and being armed. But with this proposal, they wouldn't actually be in schools.
"The school safety officer will not be inside the building," Robert Moore, a speaker for the advisory council, said. "They will be in a geographic area that will give support to schools when needed or called upon."
The proposal would also create safety administrators, who would be in each middle and high school to manage all safety issues. But the council said it doesn't want the administrators to be intimidating.
"What they are not going to be responsible for is student discipline," Moore said. "They will be part of the team, part of the investigation, they will be working closely with students who have some discipline issues but they're not going to be ultimately responsible for the disciplinary actions handed down to students."
JCPS currently employees about 15 district security monitors across the district who are sworn officers, but not armed.
The school board is expected to discuss the plan Tuesday and put it up for a vote on Jan. 25.
