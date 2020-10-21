LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new elementary school in Louisville is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Jefferson County Public Schools board members agreed at Tuesday night's meeting to buy land at 18th and Broadway for the school.
The land costs about $1.4 million, and the proposed school will cost $19.6 million.
West Broadway Elementary School will hold about 800 students. The state-of-the-art school will be connected to the YMCA. Students who attend Roosevelt-Perry Elementary and Wheatley Elementary will go to the new school.
"This is just the beginning," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in a statement. "We want to give every child the great learning opportunities they deserve, through excellent instruction and support to meet all of their learning and personal needs, in the highest quality school facilities. The district must replicate investments like these dozens of times over the next decade, as a foundational element of the JCPS renaissance to change outcomes for our students."
JCPS plans to build four new schools, three elementary and one middle school in an effort to replace aging facilities that have deteriorated over the years. The plan also calls for revitalizing the Academy @ Shawnee.
The district said 32 facilities are considered to have "end-of-life systems." The newest high school in the district, Ballard High School, was built in 1968. The last middle or high school built in west Louisville was Central High School, which broke ground in 1952. The last time an elementary school was built in west Louisville was 2000.
The district hopes to have the new West Broadway Elementary school open by January 2023.
