LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County has recorded 516 drug overdose deaths this year.
With a week left in 2022, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the numbers Thursday.
The office said there are still about 100 pending lab tests, and the number of deaths is expected to rise.
In 2021, Jefferson County had 620 overdose deaths, and 604 recorded in 2020. That's almost double the amount of overdoses recorded the two years before that, with 379 in 2019 and 323 in 2018.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kentucky records 49.2 overdose deaths per 100,000 people. CDC data shows Kentucky reported 2,083 overdose deaths statewide in 2020.
The increase in drug overdose deaths in Jefferson County mirrors a national trend. Most overdose deaths are linked to fentanyl and methamphetamines.
