LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County has released the plan for voting in the general election, giving voters more locations to cast their ballots than in the primary election.
Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and will be available Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the KFC Yum! Center and the Center for African American Heritage. The clerk's office said they are working on finalizing a fourth location in east Louisville.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, people can vote from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at those locations, as well as four more: Ballard High School, Shawnee High School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Valley High School
According to County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw, people will not be given a specific polling location. She said voters should simply go to whatever location is most convenient.
"These are unprecedented times," Holsclaw said. "There is no playbook or guidelines for how to handle this election. This is uncharted territory. However, I want all voters to know they are in good hands."
Out of an estimated 600,000 registered voters in Jefferson County, roughly 16% have requested a mail-in ballot.
Mail-in ballots need to be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. They can also be dropped off at the clerk's office or at any of the early polling locations.