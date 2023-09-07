LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education wants to hear from the public.
The board just put out a survey for community members, staff, parents and students to fill out, asking what they believe should be the top three priorities for the district.
They also want to know what people think Jefferson County Public Schools should avoid or stop doing.
Board member Joe Marshall and Diane Porter announced the survey in a video posted on YouTube.
"You trust us with the lives and education of some 96,000 students across our community and it's our responsibility that we create conditions to get the best education possible," said Joe Marshall, a board member.
"To do this, our board has committed to and is beginning to implement a more effective process for governing that is focused on student outcomes," Porter added.
Board members said this information will help them prioritize what to focus on for the next five years.
To view the survey, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.