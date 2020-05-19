LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the president of Jeffersonville's city council for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Indiana State Police say Matt Owen was taken into custody at 2:45 Tuesday morning in Jeffersonville, after he was caught driving 45 miles per hour in an area with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.
Police say Owen failed field sobriety tests and recorded a blood-alcohol level of .154, nearly twice the legal limit.
At the time, officials say he was driving a vehicle registered to the Utica Firefighters Association. Owen works with that department and is a captain with New Chapel Fire Department.
"I am embarrassed by the events of last night and I understand that as an elected official, I am held to a higher standard by the community and myself," Owen said in a statement released through his attorney. "The events of last night are not indicative of my character or normal behavior. I apologize to my family, my colleagues and the citizens of Jeffersonville."
He has served on the Jeffersonville City Council since 2012. Reached Tuesday morning, Scottie Maples, vice president of the Jeffersonville City Council, said council members had not received all the details yet, "and we, as a whole, feel it would be inappropriate to comment at this time."
According to prosecutors, Owen has been released from jail and is scheduled to be back in court for initial hearings later this month.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, also issued a statement, saying only that, "I have spoken with Matt. He regrets his actions and realizes he made a poor decision."
