JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After several delays of a project to widen a 1-mile stretch of Holmans Lane in Jeffersonville, drivers and city officials are frustrated with the construction.
The project was wanted by drivers, but the process has been a burden.
"This road is overloaded," said Ronald Smith, who lives nearby. "There's a ton of accidents on it."
Smith and others were excited when the city broke ground on the project in March 2018.
"We need it bad," he said. "It'll be nice when it's done."
The $8 million construction project includes more lanes for cars and bikes, a two-way left turn lane and sidewalk improvements.
But the problem? No one really knows when it'll be finished.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore is usually upbeat, but he is admittedly frustrated by the delays on Holmans Lane.
"I don't even listen to them anymore. When they say they're going to get it done by this date, it's in one ear and out the other," Moore said. "When a contractor says he can have this project done in X amount of days, I expect them to keep their word."
The project was scheduled to be finished in November 2018. Now, more than a year behind schedule, Moore has concerns with the contractor and is running out of patience.
"He knows I am not happy," he said. "I don't want to hear his excuses, but let's get the project finished."
The work is being done on a 1-mile stretch of Veterans Parkway to 10th Street.
Like everyone else, Smith wants it finished, but he also understands why crews are not on the job right now.
"If you know anything about construction work, the only time you can work is when the dirt is dry," he said. "You can't move mud."
While Moore couldn't commit to a completion date, he expects the project to be finished in the near future.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.