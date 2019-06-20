JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An $8 million road project in Jeffersonville is at a standstill more than a year after crews broke ground on it.
The city said crews can't do any work on Holmans Lane right now, because utility companies are holding them up.
Construction started in March 2018. The project to widen the road and add sidewalks was originally expected to finish by the end of last year.
But now, construction has stalled completely, and some residents are frustrated.
"A lot of people are very agitated," one person said. "This project was supposed to be done last November. We're not even close."
Jim Hack, who lives along the construction zone, said he's in favor of the project that will widen the road and make it safer for both drivers and pedestrians.
"We're excited just to have sidewalks," Hack said. "It's an extremely dangerous road."
In the meantime, the city said it moved crews to work on Veterans Parkway. But until all utility equipment is moved, the city said it does not have a final timeline for completion on Holmans Lane.
Duke Energy finished moving its power lines Thursday. Windstream hopes to remove its cable by the end of next week. AT&T said it's aware of the issue and working on it.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.