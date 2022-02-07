LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter who is known for advocating for the early warning signs of cancer for firefighters has died at the age of 53.
Jeffersonville Fire Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk began serving as a firefighter in 2001. In 2012, he was appointed deputy chief, where he took "great pride" in mentoring and training numerous firefighters, the department said in a news release.
He died surrounded by his family and loved ones Sunday.
After being diagnosed with colon cancer in March 2018, he began advocating for early warning cancer detection for other firefighters, "which will undoubtedly save the lives of many," Jefferson Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Sharp said.
DeArk was diagnosed with stage 4 color cancer which was likely due to the hazards of firefighting.
"Since my diagnoses. .. I've heard from a couple of other local departments that there have been guys that step up and say, 'Maybe I need to get checked,'" DeArk told WDRB News in 2018.
"Bruce fought hard for over four years and never gave up until the end," Sharp said.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.
"I have the cancer," DeArk said in 2018. "The cancer doesn't have me."
