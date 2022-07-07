LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is behind bars after a two-month investigation into child molestation, according to police.
Joseph Flamion, 45, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, one count of child molestation and one count of voyeurism, according to Maj. Isaac Parker with the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Flamion was arrested after Jeffersonville Police detectives served a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Blue Sky Loop, where they also seized several pieces of evidence.
Parker said investigators have spoken with victims in the case, which is still ongoing and active.
Anyone who may have information in the case is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
