LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Police Department released new information Tuesday morning, including body camera footage, involving the fatal March 9 shooting of a veteran who allegedly fired a weapon into the air and pointed it at police officers.
Robert William Atkins, 44, died at a Louisville hospital on Sunday, March 12, after being shot in Jeffersonville on March 9.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls, Jeffersonville Police had responded on a report that a man, Atkins, was walking around outside the Eastlawn Apartments off East 8th Street with a handgun around 7 p.m.
Huls said Atkins fired a shot in the air "in front of the officers," then pointed the gun at the officers.
Jeffersonville Police officers returned fire, striking Atkins. Police performed "life-saving efforts" before he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery, and later died. Atkins died at 3:37 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
During a Tuesday morning news conference, Major Joshua Lynch of the Jeffersonville Police Department identified the five officers who responded to the scene. They included Cpl. Aaron Olson, Cpl. Shawn DeArk, Ofc. Hunter Powell, Ofc. Michael Meshinski and Officer Seth Christian.
Police also provided a timeline of events, as well as footage from three of the five officers' body cameras.
What follows is a summation of the timeline, as well as police body camera footage.
Police first played audio of the initial 911 call from a female caller who reported that a man was standing outside her apartment complex in the 1500 block of East 8th Street, with a pistol.
"There's a gentleman downstairs and I think he's on drugs real bad," she said. "His name is Robert if that will help you."
She added that he was afraid that "a SWAT team" was "coming for him or something."
Police said at 6:37 p.m., the dispatcher sent officers to that address to check on "a suspicious person with a firearm."
Officer Powell was the first officer to arrive on the scene at 6:40 p.m., according to police. Two minutes later, Powell requested a dedicated OPS channel, meaning that a radio frequency be designated exclusively for this situation so responding officers would not have to jockey for air time.
Other officers arrived on the scene, and at 6:43 p.m., they were told that the suspect is paranoid and believes SWAT is coming for him.
At around this time, body camera showed officers outside in the parking lot, speaking with a woman who saw the suspect. The woman's face was blurred to protect her identity.
"He promised me he'd put the gun up," the woman told them at one point.
"Well, we're hoping so," an officer said. "We're hoping that's the case."
Officer Powell told Ofc. Meshinski, "Get your taser out."
Officers spotted Atkins in the parking lot, and the woman told the officers that she was sure that's the man she saw.
One of the officers reported that, "He had something in his left hand. I couldn't tell what it was."
At this point, one of the officer was heard moving the female witness to safety.
"Ma'am, could you do me a favor?" the officer asked. "Could you come over here please?" He then told her to get herself and her dog behind a vehicle.
Then, at 7:04 p.m. according to police, a loud gunshot is heard.
"132!" an officer called. "He's shooting in the air!"
Cpl. DeArk's body camera shows him pulling his weapon.
"Robert!" he shouted. "Drop the gun! Drop the gun!"
Ofc. Powell shouted, "He's pointing at officers! Watch it man!"
"You see him?" an officer yelled. "Behind this van right here!"
"Plate me to my car," Ofc. Meshinski said. "I need my rifle!"
Police said at this point, Ofc. Meshinski opted to run to his vehicle to retrieve a rifle. Another officer "plated" him -- meaning that that officer, who was wearing body armor, placed himself between Meshinski and the suspect to shield Meshinski as he ran to his vehicle.
The moment Meshinski made the run was at 7:04 p.m., according to the police timeline. Police said that moment was when Atkins fired a second shot into the air.
Body camera footage from Meshinski showed him arriving at his vehicle, opening the trunk and retrieving a rifle. Police said Meshinski originally intended to get a 40 millimeter launcher that shoots non-lethal beanbags, but at this point, he retrieved his patrol rifle.
Meanwhile, Cpl. Olson's body camera showed he was on the other side of a nearby building. He was also at his patrol car retrieving non-lethal weapons, as well as binoculars, when he heard the first shot ring out. At that point, he also grabbed his patrol rifle.
After the first shot, Olson was notified by radio that the suspect was moving in his direction.
"Watch yourself Olson!" an officer called, adding that the suspect was walking, "behind the building toward you!"
Olson's body camera shows his shadow against the brick wall of the building. He draws his gun and swings around, pointing it along the side of the building as he stares at the corner.
"Did you say he went behind this building next to me?" Olson called.
That's when the suspect's second shot was heard.
"He's around that maroon SUV!" an officer shouted.
Olson turned back around and peered around the nearest corner in the direction of the suspect's reported location.
According to the official police timeline, the time was 7:06 p.m. Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said at that moment, Ofcs. Powell, Olson and DeArk fired their weapons. It is not clear how many bullets were fired, but Kavanaugh said each officer fired more than once.
The officers then approached Atkins, who was lying on the ground. The video appeared to show -- and police highlighted -- a firearm on the ground next to him.
"Hey police!" an officer shouted. "Put your hands up!"
"Keep your hands where we can see them, buddy!" an officer said.
Olson's body-camera showed officers calling for a first aid kit.
"Suspect down!" an officer radioed. "Multiple gunshot wounds. Upper torso."
At this point, Olson begins applying a tourniquet to Atkins' right upper leg, where one of the rounds struck. They cut open his pantleg, and pulled up his shirt, where they applied chest seals to his chest and back. Police said that was to seal up wounds and prevent excessive bleeding and asphyxiation.
The time is 7:07 p.m., according to the police timeline. The body camera footage ends at around this time.
Chief Kavanaugh told reporters Tuesday morning that he believes the shooting was justified, noting that Atkins fired his gun in the air twice and pointed it at officers.
"This is at the highest degree of escalation that you can get," he said.
He added that, "I stand with confidence and trust," that officers did everything they could to resolve the situation peacefully.
"This life-changing. It's life-changing, obviously, for the family," he said. "This is life-changing and life-altering for these officers."
He said he'd spoken with Atkins' family and learned that he was a military veteran.
"My heart goes out to them to have to deal with this situation here and the struggles that this man had," he said. "We have to look at mental health – the situation and the crisis that we have."
Ramona Swango, Atkins' mother, previously told WDRB News that her son suffered from PTSD after serving three tours in Afghanistan.
The day after the shooting, Jeffersonville Police said that night wasn't the first encounter they had with Atkins. The morning prior, they were called to a church in the 2000 block of Allison Lane on a report regarding suspicious activity. A man, Atkins, had gone to the church for help and requested a mental evaluation.
Officers spoke with him for several minutes and then called an ambulance to transport him to Clark Memorial Hospital for a voluntary mental evaluation.
Officers at the time said he was partially clothed and acting abnormal.
For now, the investigation into Atkins' death is being handled by the Indiana State Police. There will also be an internal investigation by Jeffersonville Police.
Kavanaugh said the officers involved are on administrative leave.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.