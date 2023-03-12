LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot by Jeffersonville Police last week died on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.
Robert William Atkins, 44, died on Sunday afternoon after being shot in Jeffersonville March 9.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls, around 7 p.m. Jeffersonville Police responded on a report that a man was walking around an apartment complex on East 8th Street with a handgun.
Huls said the man fired a shot in the air "in front of the officers," then pointed the gun at the officers. That's when at least one Jeffersonville Police officer shot the man in return. The Jeffersonville man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting.
Ramona Swango, his mother, said Atkins, a military veteran, suffered from PTSD after serving three tours in Afghanistan.
Indiana State Police said its investigating the shooting while Jeffersonville Police will also conduct an internal investigation.
