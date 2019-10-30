JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Louisville City FC co-founder who was killed in a plane crash last year has been honored by his hometown.
Jeffersonville's Mayor Mike Moore unveiled "Wayne Estopinal Plaza" Wednesday morning at Big 4 Station Park at the foot of the Big 4 Bridge.
Estopinal and two others died in November when their Cessna Citation C525 crashed in a heavily wooded area near Borden, Ind.
Estopinal co-founded the soccer club but also was the president of Jeffersonville-based TEG Architects, which specializes in state-of-the-art medical centers and designed local projects such as Lynn Stadium for the University of Louisville.
Moore said naming the plaza in Estopinal's name would help people remember the city's past.
"There's things to shoot for in the future," Moore said, "but never forget our past."
Estopinal's face was also added to Jeffersonville's Home of Champions wall earlier this year.
