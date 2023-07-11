LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville received a $100,000 grant to help create more affordable housing.
The money from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana will support Habitat for Humanity's Spring Hill Station project. Near 12th and Riddle streets, plans for the project call for an 11-home cul-de-sac.
Most of the families will be new homeowners for the first time in their lives.
"We are so grateful for the support of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana in the Spring Hill Station project," Jackie Isaacs, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana, said in a news release Tuesday. "Building high-quality, affordable housing is not possible without backing from the community. Every grant, volunteer hour, donation, and in-kind support we receive helps us reach our goal of building a vibrant, invested community in Claysburg. This grant will help to, literally, lay a foundation that will not only transform our lives, but will also breathe new life into this community."
Habitat for Humanity started building the first five homes in May with a goal to finish all 11 by 2025. They will serve up to 19 adults and their children.
