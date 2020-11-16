LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The River Ridge Development Authority has approved $8.4 million to invest in roads and water infrastructure at Jeffersonville's business and office park, River Ridge Commerce Center.
International Drive, from state Road 265 to Corporate Drive, will be widened inside the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre business park in southern Indiana. Officials hope the concrete widening, which costs $596,168, will improve movement throughout the development.
Two-million-gallon water storage tanks will also be placed within the business park as part of the project, at a cost of $7.2 million, according to a news release. Officials said it will provide current and future businesses with a reliable water source.
Jerry Acy, the executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority, said it is a significant investment.
“The Commerce Center has been recognized for the critical work we’re doing to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the Louisville-southern Indiana area. In order to keep doing that work, the RRDA must keep investing in infrastructure that will support the expansion and the future development of the Center," Acy said in a statement.
River Ridge currently has 10,500 workers and 60 companies throughout the business park.
